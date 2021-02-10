Things appear to be looking up for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is 2.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.26 and a high of $24.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.66, the stock is 4.43% and 3.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 7.24% off its SMA200. PDM registered -30.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.14.

The stock witnessed a 7.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.91%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $537.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.65 and Fwd P/E is 72.43. Profit margin for the company is 69.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.96% and -32.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $129.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 100.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.03M, and float is at 124.70M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 99.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.68 million shares valued at $239.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.03% of the PDM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.45 million shares valued at $201.99 million to account for 9.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 6.2 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $100.62 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 5.71 million with a market value of $92.62 million.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swope Jeffrey L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Swope Jeffrey L. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $11.60 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71316.0 shares.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Smith Christopher Brent (President & Chief Exec. Off) bought a total of 4,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $11.41 per share for $50775.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Wells George M. (EVP- RE Ops) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $11.43 for $22860.0. The insider now directly holds 65,406 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM).

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) that is trading -1.07% down over the past 12 months. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -29.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.48% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.17.