Things appear to be looking up for Prudential plc (PUK)

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) is -4.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.68 and a high of $39.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PUK stock was last observed hovering at around $34.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31%.

Currently trading at $35.37, the stock is -2.69% and -1.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 13.37% off its SMA200. PUK registered -6.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.19.

The stock witnessed a -9.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.92%, and is 8.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Prudential plc (PUK) has around 18125 employees, a market worth around $46.14B and $35.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.16 and Fwd P/E is 9.43. Distance from 52-week low is 125.57% and -11.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Prudential plc (PUK) Analyst Forecasts

Prudential plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.70% this year.

Prudential plc (PUK) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Prudential plc (PUK), with 51.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 1.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.30B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 1.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 3.06 million shares valued at $87.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.23% of the PUK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 2.74 million shares valued at $78.42 million to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 1.55 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $44.22 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $41.37 million.

Prudential plc (PUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading 3.29% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.