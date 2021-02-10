Things appear to be looking up for QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH)

QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) is 6.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.39 and a high of $43.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QCRH stock was last observed hovering at around $41.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.33% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.74% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.98, the stock is 3.84% and 6.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59791.0 and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 28.66% off its SMA200. QCRH registered -0.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.75.

The stock witnessed a 4.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.06%, and is 4.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) has around 438 employees, a market worth around $671.68M and $198.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.05 and Fwd P/E is 9.95. Profit margin for the company is 28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.54% and -2.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QCR Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $43.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.00% in year-over-year returns.

QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) Top Institutional Holders

184 institutions hold shares in QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH), with 969.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.13% while institutional investors hold 71.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.77M, and float is at 15.17M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 67.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.17 million shares valued at $46.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.43% of the QCRH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.75 million shares valued at $20.43 million to account for 4.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc which holds 0.71 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $19.4 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $19.21 million.

QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ziegler Marie Z., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ziegler Marie Z. bought 164 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $39.57 per share for a total of $6489.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26991.0 shares.

QCR Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Nichols Dana L (EVP, Chief Lending Officer) sold a total of 248 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $40.50 per share for $10044.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2246.0 shares of the QCRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Anderson Nick W (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 1,837 shares at an average price of $32.94 for $60510.0. The insider now directly holds 1,837 shares of QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH).

QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) that is trading -4.95% down over the past 12 months. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) is -8.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.36% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 95310.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.