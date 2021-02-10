Thor Industries Inc. (THO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

537 institutions hold shares in Thor Industries Inc. (THO), with 2.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.10% while institutional investors hold 100.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.24M, and float is at 52.99M with Short Float at 14.74%. Institutions hold 96.58% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 6.48 million shares valued at $617.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.70% of the THO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.72 million shares valued at $449.41 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.49 million shares representing 8.11% and valued at over $417.37 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 6.08% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $320.9 million.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) is 37.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.30 and a high of $132.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THO stock was last observed hovering at around $125.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.65% off its average median price target of $123.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.35% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -28.31% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.31, the stock is 13.06% and 24.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 31.22% off its SMA200. THO registered 57.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.77.

The stock witnessed a 33.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.61%, and is 8.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) has around 22250 employees, a market worth around $7.00B and $8.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.94 and Fwd P/E is 15.33. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 297.24% and -2.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thor Industries Inc. (THO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thor Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.54 with sales reaching $2.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.30% in year-over-year returns.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Thor Industries Inc. (THO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOELFER W. TODD, the company’s Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.. SEC filings show that WOELFER W. TODD sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $112.50 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47892.0 shares.

Thor Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that JULIAN KENNETH D (VP of Admin and HR) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $112.50 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45764.0 shares of the THO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, JULIAN KENNETH D (VP of Admin and HR) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 49,764 shares of Thor Industries Inc. (THO).

Thor Industries Inc. (THO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading 44.84% up over the past 12 months. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is 42.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.4% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.17.