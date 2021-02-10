Three Stocks to Consider: Arconic Corporation (ARNC), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) shares are -11.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.93% or -$0.51 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 4.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -0.75% and -10.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 14, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the ARNC stock as a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 10, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ARNC stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.33. The forecasts give the Arconic Corporation stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.63% or 18.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.34 and $0.58. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 109,021,376. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Austen William F., a Director at the company, bought 17,620 shares worth $0.2 million at $11.46 per share on May 21. The Director had earlier bought another 2,900 ARNC shares valued at $31870.0 on May 21. The shares were bought at $10.99 per share. ASMUSSEN ERICK R (EVP & CFO) bought 20,000 shares at $9.94 per share on May 20 for a total of $0.2 million while Henderson Frederick A., (Director) bought 30,300 shares on May 20 for $0.31 million with each share fetching $10.38.

On Wednesday’s normal trading session, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) surged 11.36% to $2.45. The firm lowest price was $2.19 and its peak price was $2.45. The company has 89,468,405 outstanding shares. With the recent price change, the SGTM market cap reached $196,830,491.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set-up to provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers.

The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD), on the other hand, is trading around $5.42 with a market cap of $46.00M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Creatd Inc. (CRTD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CRTD’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18000.0. This represented 104.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $0.42 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.20 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.03 million, significantly lower than the -$4.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.05 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 84 times at Creatd Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 84 times and accounting for 217,535 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 84.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.33M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 32.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.00% with a share float percentage of 4.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creatd Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.53 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Kepos Capital Lp held 2.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CM Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 0.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.68 million and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.