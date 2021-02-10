TORM plc (TRMD) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 16.3% Upside

TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) is 14.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.34 and a high of $48.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRMD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.3% off the consensus price target high of $9.63 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.86% higher than the price target low of $8.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.06, the stock is 6.74% and 8.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78846.0 and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 9.23% off its SMA200. TRMD registered -19.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.24.

The stock witnessed a 5.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.31%, and is 11.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

TORM plc (TRMD) has around 455 employees, a market worth around $599.42M and $835.41M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.18. Distance from 52-week low is 27.13% and -83.50% from its 52-week high.

TORM plc (TRMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TORM plc (TRMD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TORM plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $83.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -56.80% in year-over-year returns.

TORM plc (TRMD) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in TORM plc (TRMD), with 298.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 83.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.37M, and float is at 74.00M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 82.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 1.55 million shares valued at $10.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.11% of the TRMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Marshall Wace LLP with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.94 million to account for 0.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citigroup Inc. which holds 80091.0 shares representing 0.32% and valued at over $0.55 million, while Swiss National Bank holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 67885.0 with a market value of $0.48 million.