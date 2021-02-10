Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) up 23.43% since start of the year

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is 23.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.13 and a high of $32.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSEM stock was last observed hovering at around $32.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.01% off the consensus price target high of $37.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -29.03% lower than the price target low of $24.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.87, the stock is 7.34% and 16.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 44.47% off its SMA200. TSEM registered 36.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.72.

The stock witnessed a 15.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.04%, and is 3.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has around 5279 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.92 and Fwd P/E is 22.80. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.74% and -1.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $340.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 57.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.48M, and float is at 105.40M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 56.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 8.37 million shares valued at $152.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.91% of the TSEM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Senvest Management LLC with 7.66 million shares valued at $139.49 million to account for 7.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 3.27 million shares representing 3.09% and valued at over $59.61 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 2.91 million with a market value of $53.1 million.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 33.97% up over the past 12 months. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is 1.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.