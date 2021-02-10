TransUnion (TRU) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -5.75% Change This Year

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is -5.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.50 and a high of $102.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $93.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.39% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -1.64% lower than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.51, the stock is 1.80% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 6.11% off its SMA200. TRU registered -1.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.74.

The stock witnessed a -1.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.10%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $17.71B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.43 and Fwd P/E is 28.06. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.11% and -9.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

TransUnion (TRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransUnion (TRU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransUnion is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $696.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

TransUnion (TRU) Top Institutional Holders

664 institutions hold shares in TransUnion (TRU), with 778.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 99.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.20M, and float is at 189.52M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 99.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 27.65 million shares valued at $2.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.53% of the TRU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.21 million shares valued at $1.45 billion to account for 9.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.05 million shares representing 7.91% and valued at over $1.49 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 8.26 million with a market value of $695.11 million.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martin Timothy J, the company’s EVP – Global Solutions. SEC filings show that Martin Timothy J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $91.68 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21129.0 shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Danaher John T (President, Consumer Inter) sold a total of 21,178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $91.54 per share for $1.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21618.0 shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Awad George M (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $97.50 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 5,779 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading -11.21% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.