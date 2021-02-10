Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Volatility At 3.01%, Should You Add A Position?

544 institutions hold shares in Trex Company Inc. (TREX), with 617.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 102.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.77M, and float is at 115.17M with Short Float at 7.45%. Institutions hold 101.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.2 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.53% of the TREX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.2 million shares valued at $730.43 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 4.98 million shares representing 4.30% and valued at over $356.53 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 4.49 million with a market value of $321.6 million.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is 24.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.11 and a high of $104.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TREX stock was last observed hovering at around $103.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.44% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -43.07% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.44, the stock is 9.72% and 20.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 45.20% off its SMA200. TREX registered 107.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.60.

The stock witnessed a 17.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.19%, and is 7.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has around 1332 employees, a market worth around $11.87B and $817.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.48 and Fwd P/E is 57.35. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 271.54% and -0.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trex Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $215.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.00% in year-over-year returns.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Trex Company Inc. (TREX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gupp William R., the company’s Sr VP,Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Gupp William R. sold 7,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $72.16 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Trex Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Cline James E (Director) sold a total of 12,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $137.59 per share for $1.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24347.0 shares of the TREX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Gupp William R. (Sr VP,Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 3,334 shares at an average price of $137.39 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 51,480 shares of Trex Company Inc. (TREX).

Trex Company Inc. (TREX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading 197.10% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.52% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.42.