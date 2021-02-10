TriMas Corporation (TRS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.78% Change This Year

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) is 5.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.05 and a high of $35.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.24% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.24% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.50, the stock is 1.04% and 6.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 72186.0 and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 28.53% off its SMA200. TRS registered 17.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.12.

The stock witnessed a 2.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.59%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

TriMas Corporation (TRS) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $607.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.64. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.60% and -4.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

TriMas Corporation (TRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TriMas Corporation (TRS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TriMas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $176.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

TriMas Corporation (TRS) Top Institutional Holders

210 institutions hold shares in TriMas Corporation (TRS), with 486.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 103.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.46M, and float is at 42.74M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 102.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.83 million shares valued at $87.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.86% of the TRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.3 million shares valued at $75.34 million to account for 7.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fiduciary Management, Inc. which holds 3.12 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $71.12 million, while Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 7.16% of the shares totaling 3.1 million with a market value of $70.58 million.

TriMas Corporation (TRS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at TriMas Corporation (TRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zalupski Robert J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Zalupski Robert J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 at a price of $25.87 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83511.0 shares.

TriMas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Boehne Holly M (Director) bought a total of 2,582 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $19.31 per share for $49858.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6952.0 shares of the TRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Tredwell Daniel P (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $22.06 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 36,952 shares of TriMas Corporation (TRS).

TriMas Corporation (TRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 18.09% up over the past 12 months. Greif Inc. (GEF) is 19.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.89% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.