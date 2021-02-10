Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 18.76% Change This Year

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is 18.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.53 and a high of $32.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $29.42 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -56.7% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.34, the stock is 8.99% and 17.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 42.14% off its SMA200. TRN registered 47.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.78.

The stock witnessed a 11.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.96%, and is 8.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) has around 11875 employees, a market worth around $3.51B and $2.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.57. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.69% and -3.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinity Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $392.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.90% in year-over-year returns.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Top Institutional Holders

361 institutions hold shares in Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN), with 2.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.10% while institutional investors hold 100.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.40M, and float is at 111.76M with Short Float at 12.14%. Institutions hold 98.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with over 27.01 million shares valued at $526.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.66% of the TRN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 9.5 million shares valued at $185.15 million to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.62 million shares representing 6.68% and valued at over $148.62 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.03% of the shares totaling 6.89 million with a market value of $181.8 million.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MACLIN TODD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MACLIN TODD bought 10,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $19.59 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13399.0 shares.

Trinity Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Savage Jean (CEO & President) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $18.45 per share for $73800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62748.0 shares of the TRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Boze Brandon B (Director) acquired 163,051 shares at an average price of $20.40 for $3.33 million. The insider now directly holds 27,005,855 shares of Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN).

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) that is trading 65.59% up over the past 12 months. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is 166.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.28% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.81.