Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

36 institutions hold shares in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS), with 6.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.49% while institutional investors hold 68.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.30M, and float is at 25.62M with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 54.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price, Michael F. with over 6.71 million shares valued at $9.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.85% of the TPHS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Third Avenue Management, LLC with 6.08 million shares valued at $8.57 million to account for 18.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kahn Brothers Group Inc. which holds 1.32 million shares representing 4.11% and valued at over $1.86 million, while Teton Advisors, Inc holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $0.67 million.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX: TPHS) is 73.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $3.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPHS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is 22.22% and 44.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 5.85% at the moment leaves the stock 47.51% off its SMA200. TPHS registered -36.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4935 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4167.

The stock witnessed a 58.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.22%, and is 24.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.97% over the week and 11.40% over the month.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $65.82M and $1.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.12. Distance from 52-week low is 95.50% and -39.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) Analyst Forecasts

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Messinger, Matthew, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Messinger, Matthew bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $14000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Messinger, Matthew (President and CEO) bought a total of 26,113 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $1.00 per share for $26113.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.31 million shares of the TPHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Cohen Alan (Director) disposed off 26,113 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $26113.0. The insider now directly holds 19,475 shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS).

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Buckle Inc. (BKE) that is trading 61.39% up over the past 12 months. Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is 168.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.