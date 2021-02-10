TuanChe Limited (TC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TC Stock Is Going Next

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is 22.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $7.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $78.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.76% off the consensus price target high of $78.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.76% higher than the price target low of $78.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.11, the stock is 7.92% and 7.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51972.0 and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -12.74% off its SMA200. TC registered -16.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7406 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0958.

The stock witnessed a 11.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.65%, and is 7.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

TuanChe Limited (TC) has around 799 employees, a market worth around $81.87M and $53.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.38. Profit margin for the company is -58.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.69% and -45.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.80%).

TuanChe Limited (TC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TuanChe Limited (TC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TuanChe Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.26 with sales reaching $138.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 199.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 437.50% in year-over-year returns.

TuanChe Limited (TC) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in TuanChe Limited (TC), with 293.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.54% while institutional investors hold 0.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.10M, and float is at 3.90M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 0.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.01% of the TC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Reilly Financial Advisors, LLC with 14100.0 shares valued at $47235.0 to account for 0.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 5137.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $15575.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 3478.0 with a market value of $10545.0.