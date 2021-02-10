Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Volatility At 5.50%, Should You Add A Position?

244 institutions hold shares in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.12% while institutional investors hold 80.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.10M, and float is at 47.64M with Short Float at 6.56%. Institutions hold 77.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.52 million shares valued at $243.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.30% of the TUP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.37 million shares valued at $238.56 million to account for 14.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.45 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $69.48 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $36.75 million.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is 11.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $38.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TUP stock was last observed hovering at around $36.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.48% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -16.52% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.12, the stock is 9.16% and 7.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 86.25% off its SMA200. TUP registered 542.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 159.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.39.

The stock witnessed a -3.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.55%, and is 17.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.14 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3040.87% and -6.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $448.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOUDIS RICHARD, the company’s Executive Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that GOUDIS RICHARD bought 27,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $28.64 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27500.0 shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that SZOSTAK M ANNE (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $28.43 per share for $28430.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71408.0 shares of the TUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, HARRIS CASSANDRA (EVP and CFO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $59990.0. The insider now directly holds 87,829 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 77.59% up over the past 12 months. Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is 50.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.79% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.34.