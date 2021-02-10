uniQure N.V. (QURE) on Track to Reach $68.00 in a Year

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) is 6.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.38 and a high of $71.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QURE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.26% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 8.57% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.40, the stock is 2.22% and -7.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -16.08% off its SMA200. QURE registered -38.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.55.

The stock witnessed a -6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.30%, and is 5.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.69% and -46.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.70%).

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for uniQure N.V. (QURE) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

uniQure N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.52 with sales reaching $120.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,755.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4,473.30% in year-over-year returns.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Top Institutional Holders

220 institutions hold shares in uniQure N.V. (QURE), with 2.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.31% while institutional investors hold 101.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.47M, and float is at 39.90M with Short Float at 8.36%. Institutions hold 94.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.45 million shares valued at $160.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.00% of the QURE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 3.38 million shares valued at $124.42 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.13 million shares representing 4.78% and valued at over $78.33 million, while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $64.45 million.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at uniQure N.V. (QURE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kapusta Matthew C, the company’s CEO, CFO, Managing Director. SEC filings show that Kapusta Matthew C sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $35.58 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

uniQure N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Kapusta Matthew C (CEO, CFO, Managing Director) sold a total of 15,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $36.06 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the QURE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Kapusta Matthew C (CEO, CFO, Managing Director) disposed off 15,750 shares at an average price of $36.06 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 233,738 shares of uniQure N.V. (QURE).

uniQure N.V. (QURE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 88.99% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is -4.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.77% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.64.