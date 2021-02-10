VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

64 institutions hold shares in VolitionRx Limited (VNRX), with 17.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.08% while institutional investors hold 22.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.03M, and float is at 30.33M with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 14.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. with over 2.37 million shares valued at $7.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.92% of the VNRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.87 million shares valued at $7.28 million to account for 3.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.46 million shares representing 0.96% and valued at over $1.49 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $1.14 million.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX) is 61.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNRX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $7.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -4.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.27, the stock is 33.82% and 54.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 74.12% off its SMA200. VNRX registered 32.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.54.

The stock witnessed a 72.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.31%, and is 14.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $303.84M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 182.43% and -3.54% from its 52-week high.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VolitionRx Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.40% this year.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $5.37 per share for a total of $53700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34949.0 shares.

VolitionRx Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $3.40 per share for $34000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44949.0 shares of the VNRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,429 shares at an average price of $3.36 for $11507.0. The insider now directly holds 54,949 shares of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX).

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) that is trading 30.82% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.2% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.78.