W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Volatility At 1.39%, Should You Add A Position?

799 institutions hold shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC), with 1.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 64.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.97M, and float is at 173.58M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 63.58% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.95 million shares valued at $1.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.66% of the WPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.72 million shares valued at $968.21 million to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.18 million shares representing 4.09% and valued at over $467.54 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 3.39% of the shares totaling 5.95 million with a market value of $387.49 million.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is -2.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.62 and a high of $88.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPC stock was last observed hovering at around $68.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.21% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.51% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.68, the stock is 2.12% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 1.88% off its SMA200. WPC registered -19.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.43.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.74%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $12.11B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.85 and Fwd P/E is 33.98. Profit margin for the company is 37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.84% and -22.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. P. Carey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $300.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALEXANDER MARK A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ALEXANDER MARK A bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $58.78 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18878.0 shares.

W. P. Carey Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Fox Jason E. (CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $46.03 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the WPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Sabatini Gino M. (Managing Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $42.18 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 669,644 shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC).

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) that is trading -36.16% down over the past 12 months. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is 4.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.05% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.49.