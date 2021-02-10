What should you know before buying stock in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) is 28.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $25.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLDX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.71% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.69% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.27% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.50, the stock is 12.88% and 17.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -7.06% at the moment leaves the stock 70.76% off its SMA200. CLDX registered 886.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.04.

The stock witnessed a 28.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.79%, and is 3.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $863.78M and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1400.00% and -12.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.50%).

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $600k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.40% in year-over-year returns.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Top Institutional Holders

111 institutions hold shares in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX), with 62.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 82.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.28M, and float is at 29.28M with Short Float at 12.21%. Institutions hold 82.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 3.12 million shares valued at $46.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.89% of the CLDX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 3.07 million shares valued at $45.48 million to account for 7.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 2.05 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $30.4 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 1.99 million with a market value of $29.5 million.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wright Richard M., the company’s Sr. VP & CCO. SEC filings show that Wright Richard M. sold 20,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $18.61 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208.0 shares.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Young Diane C. (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 2,115 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $4.73 per share for $10004.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2115.0 shares of the CLDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Cavanaugh Sarah (SVP of Corp Affairs & Admin.) acquired 1,050 shares at an average price of $4.83 for $5072.0. The insider now directly holds 1,367 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX).