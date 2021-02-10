What should you know before buying stock in Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) is 19.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.52 and a high of $16.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DMLP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52%.

Currently trading at $13.02, the stock is 1.73% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -3.84% at the moment leaves the stock 14.71% off its SMA200. DMLP registered -18.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.16.

The stock witnessed a 8.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.07%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $456.09M and $54.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.69. Profit margin for the company is 49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.82% and -20.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.50%).

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) Analyst Forecasts

Dorchester Minerals L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year.

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP), with 3.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.05% while institutional investors hold 17.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.68M, and float is at 31.54M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 16.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC with over 0.76 million shares valued at $7.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.20% of the DMLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adams Asset Advisors, LLC with 0.75 million shares valued at $8.14 million to account for 2.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jefferies Group Inc which holds 0.72 million shares representing 2.09% and valued at over $7.48 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 1.77% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $6.68 million.

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MORIYAMA LESLIE A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MORIYAMA LESLIE A bought 1,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $10.92 per share for a total of $18346.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24956.0 shares.

Dorchester Minerals L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that EHRMAN BRADLEY J (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $11.13 per share for $44520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61808.0 shares of the DMLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING (Entity Under Common Control) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $10.22 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 43,024 shares of Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP).

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) that is trading 57.76% up over the past 12 months. North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) is -16.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.56% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 80710.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.