What should you know before buying stock in ePlus inc. (PLUS)

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) is 6.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.53 and a high of $95.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLUS stock was last observed hovering at around $92.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.74% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -4.3% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.87, the stock is 4.33% and 6.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56105.0 and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 21.43% off its SMA200. PLUS registered 12.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.80.

The stock witnessed a 0.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.08%, and is 8.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

ePlus inc. (PLUS) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $1.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.43 and Fwd P/E is 15.12. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.71% and -2.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

ePlus inc. (PLUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ePlus inc. (PLUS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ePlus inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.28 with sales reaching $390.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

ePlus inc. (PLUS) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in ePlus inc. (PLUS), with 312.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.31% while institutional investors hold 99.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.33M, and float is at 13.21M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 97.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.4 million shares valued at $211.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.77% of the PLUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.92 million shares valued at $67.28 million to account for 6.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are River Road Asset Management, LLC which holds 0.74 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $54.4 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $53.57 million.

ePlus inc. (PLUS) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at ePlus inc. (PLUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marion Elaine D, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Marion Elaine D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $90.41 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56710.0 shares.

ePlus inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that MARRON MARK P (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,134 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $90.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36555.0 shares of the PLUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, RAIGUEL DARREN S (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 46,184 shares of ePlus inc. (PLUS).

ePlus inc. (PLUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 15.78% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 23.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.06% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.