What should you know before buying stock in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is 6.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $16.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -14.24% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.28, the stock is 4.96% and 6.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 20.04% off its SMA200. IRT registered -6.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.41.

The stock witnessed a 7.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.24%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has around 444 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $210.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.55 and Fwd P/E is 96.49. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.16% and -15.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $53.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT), with 838.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.89% while institutional investors hold 99.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.46M, and float is at 94.05M with Short Float at 3.38%. Institutions hold 98.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.3 million shares valued at $232.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.24% of the IRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.87 million shares valued at $125.96 million to account for 11.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 6.18 million shares representing 6.52% and valued at over $83.06 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 4.83 million with a market value of $55.96 million.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ross Richard H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ross Richard H sold 5,348 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $9.60 per share for a total of $51341.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7495.0 shares.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Ross Richard H (Director) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $9.66 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12843.0 shares of the IRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Sebra James J (CFO & Treasurer) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $9.16 for $24732.0. The insider now directly holds 135,974 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT).

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -16.66% down over the past 12 months. Equity Residential (EQR) is -22.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -225.79% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.17.