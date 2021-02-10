What should you know before buying stock in IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) is -12.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.64 and a high of $7.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISEE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 45.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.04, the stock is 6.14% and -5.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 13.20% off its SMA200. ISEE registered -13.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.71.

The stock witnessed a -8.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.13%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 128.79% and -24.31% from its 52-week high.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.90% this year.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE), with 579.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 93.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.68M, and float is at 84.46M with Short Float at 7.18%. Institutions hold 92.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 7.25 million shares valued at $40.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.09% of the ISEE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.76 million shares valued at $46.74 million to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 6.66 million shares representing 7.44% and valued at over $37.58 million, while Vivo Capital, LLC holds 6.66% of the shares totaling 5.97 million with a market value of $33.65 million.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Westby Keith, the company’s SVP & COO. SEC filings show that Westby Keith sold 11,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $6.85 per share for a total of $81344.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86466.0 shares.

IVERIC bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Carroll David Francis (SVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 11,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $6.85 per share for $81344.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80165.0 shares of the ISEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Westby Keith (SVP & COO) disposed off 4,527 shares at an average price of $7.16 for $32413.0. The insider now directly holds 65,841 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).