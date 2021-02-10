What should you know before buying stock in MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is -7.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.84 and a high of $24.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.22% off the consensus price target high of $27.58 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -7.66% lower than the price target low of $17.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.97, the stock is -0.05% and 3.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 18.77% off its SMA200. MAG registered 81.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.28.

The stock witnessed a -9.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.48%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 98.80. Distance from 52-week low is 394.01% and -22.35% from its 52-week high.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MAG Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.30% this year.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), with 10.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.46% while institutional investors hold 59.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.44M, and float is at 83.93M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 52.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 3.62 million shares valued at $58.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.82% of the MAG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 3.28 million shares valued at $53.35 million to account for 3.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jupiter Asset Management Limited which holds 2.89 million shares representing 3.04% and valued at over $46.93 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $32.52 million.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 65.71% up over the past 12 months. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is 74.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.47% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.09.