What should you know before buying stock in Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) is 1.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAYA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.76, the stock is 1.78% and 4.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 22.73% off its SMA200. PAYA registered 35.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.12.

The stock witnessed a 2.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.55%, and is 3.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) has around 257 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $203.22M in sales. Fwd P/E is 59.83. Distance from 52-week low is 41.13% and -8.27% from its 52-week high.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paya Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $53.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 687.50% this year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA), with 65.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.74% while institutional investors hold 57.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.20M, and float is at 52.07M with Short Float at 6.29%. Institutions hold 25.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.08 million shares valued at $28.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.78% of the PAYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. with 0.82 million shares valued at $11.18 million to account for 0.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $2.03 million, while Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $1.69 million.