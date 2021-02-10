What should you know before buying stock in Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is 29.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $54.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VAPO stock was last observed hovering at around $35.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.98% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.13% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.66, the stock is 2.63% and 15.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 10.27% off its SMA200. VAPO registered 279.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.41.

The stock witnessed a 14.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.22%, and is 2.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $894.23M and $97.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 405.25% and -36.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.30%).

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vapotherm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $37.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 153.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 185.80% in year-over-year returns.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO), with 2.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.33% while institutional investors hold 108.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.58M, and float is at 22.04M with Short Float at 10.09%. Institutions hold 95.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prescott General Partners LLC with over 2.56 million shares valued at $74.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.97% of the VAPO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Parian Global Management, LP with 2.31 million shares valued at $66.86 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.59 million shares representing 6.21% and valued at over $42.77 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6.06% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $45.08 million.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramade Gregoire, the company’s SVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Ramade Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $31.92 per share for a total of $63840.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20614.0 shares.

Vapotherm Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Ramade Gregoire (Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $27.65 per share for $55300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13114.0 shares of the VAPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Arnerich Anthony L. (Director) disposed off 3,400 shares at an average price of $27.03 for $91911.0. The insider now directly holds 1,960,811 shares of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO).