Which institution holds the most shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)

215 institutions hold shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM), with 731.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 96.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.87M, and float is at 66.97M with Short Float at 15.30%. Institutions hold 96.25% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.41 million shares valued at $96.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.65% of the ADVM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 8.0 million shares valued at $82.4 million to account for 8.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 7.23 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $74.52 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.23% of the shares totaling 7.04 million with a market value of $76.34 million.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) is 31.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.36 and a high of $26.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADVM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.44% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.24, the stock is 11.36% and 11.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -5.15% off its SMA200. ADVM registered 18.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.95.

The stock witnessed a 19.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.47%, and is 7.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has around 114 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.48% and -47.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.20%).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $70k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -76.00% year-over-year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Machado Patrick, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Machado Patrick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $11.52 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78182.0 shares.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Fischer Laurent (CEO and Director) bought a total of 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $11.53 per share for $99191.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16292.0 shares of the ADVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Soparkar Peter (Chief Legal Officer) acquired 7,692 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $99996.0. The insider now directly holds 10,692 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) that is trading 37.40% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.22% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.14.