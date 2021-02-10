Which institution holds the most shares in Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)

125 institutions hold shares in Arco Platform Limited (ARCE), with 592k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 97.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.55M, and float is at 28.49M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 96.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 3.24 million shares valued at $132.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.74% of the ARCE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.45 million shares valued at $86.98 million to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jackson Square Partners, LLC which holds 1.67 million shares representing 5.53% and valued at over $68.22 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 5.19% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $55.62 million.

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) is 9.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.09 and a high of $59.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.21% off the consensus price target high of $56.49 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.68% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.86, the stock is 6.92% and 5.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -7.80% off its SMA200. ARCE registered -22.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.85.

The stock witnessed a 5.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.78%, and is 11.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) has around 1949 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $175.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 215.89 and Fwd P/E is 7.92. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.59% and -34.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arco Platform Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $62.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 74.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.00% in year-over-year returns.