Which institution holds the most shares in ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

710 institutions hold shares in ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), with institutional investors hold 18.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 417.50M, and float is at 411.88M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 18.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.77 million shares valued at $3.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.57% of the ASML Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 8.08 million shares valued at $2.98 billion to account for 1.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 6.76 million shares representing 1.61% and valued at over $2.49 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 4.6 million with a market value of $2.24 billion.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is 15.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $191.25 and a high of $573.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASML stock was last observed hovering at around $564.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.5% off its average median price target of $575.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.64% off the consensus price target high of $640.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -9.81% lower than the price target low of $515.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $565.50, the stock is 3.83% and 13.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 42.09% off its SMA200. ASML registered 82.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $512.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $419.11.

The stock witnessed a 11.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.20%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has around 24749 employees, a market worth around $237.32B and $16.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.73 and Fwd P/E is 39.28. Profit margin for the company is 25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.68% and -1.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASML Holding N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.06 with sales reaching $4.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 70.10% in year-over-year returns.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -11.46% lower over the past 12 months. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is 132.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.54% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.