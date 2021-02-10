Which institution holds the most shares in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

71 institutions hold shares in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), with institutional investors hold 0.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 597.26M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 0.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. with over 3.12 million shares valued at $21.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.71% of the EBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AMS Capital Ltda with 1.48 million shares valued at $10.32 million to account for 5.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.1 million shares representing 3.77% and valued at over $6.06 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $6.56 million.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is -18.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.48% off the consensus price target high of $11.55 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 21.75% higher than the price target low of $7.31 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.72, the stock is -1.81% and -11.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -5.25% off its SMA200. EBR registered -27.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.36.

The stock witnessed a -12.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.78%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 21.19. Distance from 52-week low is 93.57% and -36.44% from its 52-week high.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period..

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 23.40% up over the past 12 months. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is -28.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 54.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.14.