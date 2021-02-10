Which institution holds the most shares in CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)

114 institutions hold shares in CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE), with 280.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.87% while institutional investors hold 62.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.24M, and float is at 6.97M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 59.69% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.66 million shares valued at $21.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.10% of the CYBE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.51 million shares valued at $11.48 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.42 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $13.35 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $5.87 million.

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) is 21.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.77 and a high of $43.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYBE stock was last observed hovering at around $27.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.15% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.53% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.53, the stock is 7.84% and 6.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91225.0 and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -10.57% off its SMA200. CYBE registered 21.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.31.

The stock witnessed a 11.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.48%, and is 5.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $198.22M and $70.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.19 and Fwd P/E is 34.98. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.58% and -36.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CyberOptics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $16.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.30% in year-over-year returns.

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bertelsen Jeffrey A., the company’s CFO and COO. SEC filings show that Bertelsen Jeffrey A. sold 3,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $24.25 per share for a total of $80201.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88299.0 shares.

CyberOptics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Kulkarni Subodh K (President & CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $23.10 per share for $11550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CYBE stock.

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) that is trading 97.95% up over the past 12 months. Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) is 64.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.91% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.