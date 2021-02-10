Which institution holds the most shares in GoldMining Inc. (GLDG)

12 institutions hold shares in GoldMining Inc. (GLDG), with 7.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.79% while institutional investors hold 4.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.63M, and float is at 140.00M with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 4.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with over 60000.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.04% of the GLDG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Creative Planning with 20663.0 shares valued at $45045.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Carlson (DI) Investment Group, Inc. which holds 14000.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $33887.0, while Intrua Financial, LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 13600.0 with a market value of $29648.0.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) is -18.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLDG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.35% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 44.69% higher than the price target low of $3.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is -5.63% and -15.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -8.93% off its SMA200. GLDG registered 53.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0230 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1386.

The stock witnessed a -15.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.92%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 190.73% and -47.16% from its 52-week high.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021..