Which institution holds the most shares in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

807 institutions hold shares in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), with 983.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 77.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.00M, and float is at 141.34M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 76.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.91 million shares valued at $1.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.47% of the LDOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 11.26 million shares valued at $1.0 billion to account for 7.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.33 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $1.09 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 6.78 million with a market value of $604.88 million.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is 4.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.00 and a high of $125.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LDOS stock was last observed hovering at around $108.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65% off its average median price target of $115.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.9% off the consensus price target high of $137.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -0.68% lower than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.74, the stock is 1.83% and 4.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 13.75% off its SMA200. LDOS registered -0.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.68.

The stock witnessed a 4.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.30%, and is 3.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $15.69B and $12.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.59 and Fwd P/E is 16.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.38% and -12.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leidos Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.61 with sales reaching $3.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fubini David G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fubini David G sold 6,911 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $98.65 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10988.0 shares.

Leidos Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that May Gary Stephen (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $95.95 per share for $47975.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9113.0 shares of the LDOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, JOHN MIRIAM E (Director) disposed off 2,556 shares at an average price of $105.89 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 20,724 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS).

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -16.39% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.64% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.