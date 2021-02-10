Which institution holds the most shares in Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

284 institutions hold shares in Rambus Inc. (RMBS), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 85.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.83M, and float is at 112.71M with Short Float at 5.29%. Institutions hold 84.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.86 million shares valued at $311.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.68% of the RMBS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.64 million shares valued at $159.37 million to account for 10.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.78 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $65.42 million, while Lynrock Lake LP holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 4.35 million with a market value of $59.61 million.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 15.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $21.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMBS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.75% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.33% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.22, the stock is 1.59% and 9.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 30.45% off its SMA200. RMBS registered 22.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.67.

The stock witnessed a 7.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.62%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has around 685 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $242.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.94. Profit margin for the company is -18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.42% and -5.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rambus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $102.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 80.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Rambus Inc. (RMBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seraphin Luc, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Seraphin Luc sold 12,605 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $19.09 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Rambus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Seraphin Luc (President and CEO) sold a total of 36,366 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $19.34 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the RMBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Seraphin Luc (President and CEO) disposed off 1,779 shares at an average price of $17.54 for $31204.0. The insider now directly holds 208,011 shares of Rambus Inc. (RMBS).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MoSys Inc. (MOSY) that is trading 84.36% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 33.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.61.