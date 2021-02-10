Which institution holds the most shares in Renalytix AI plc (RNLX)

16 institutions hold shares in Renalytix AI plc (RNLX), with institutional investors hold 13.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.92M, and float is at 5.50M with Short Float at 5.55%. Institutions hold 13.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 2.5 million shares valued at $30.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.94% of the RNLX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Parian Global Management, LP with 0.86 million shares valued at $10.42 million to account for 2.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 0.39 million shares representing 1.09% and valued at over $4.8 million, while FIL LTD holds 0.93% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $4.08 million.

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) is 62.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.91 and a high of $29.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RNLX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $21.19 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.15% off the consensus price target high of $22.97 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -62.44% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.99, the stock is 9.12% and 46.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 74.62% off its SMA200. RNLX registered a loss of 50.35% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.59.

The stock witnessed a 70.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.09%, and is 6.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 11.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 162.35% and -10.75% from its 52-week high.

Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Renalytix AI plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year.