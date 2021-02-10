Which institution holds the most shares in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

1,257 institutions hold shares in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), with 207.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 80.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.10M, and float is at 115.95M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 80.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.67 million shares valued at $2.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.04% of the ROK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.65 million shares valued at $2.17 billion to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.79 million shares representing 4.12% and valued at over $1.06 billion, while UBS Group AG holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $678.87 million.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is -1.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.38 and a high of $268.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROK stock was last observed hovering at around $247.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $259.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.43% off the consensus price target high of $295.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -30.43% lower than the price target low of $189.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $246.52, the stock is -3.15% and -2.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 7.34% off its SMA200. ROK registered 20.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $253.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $239.10.

The stock witnessed a -5.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.17%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has around 23500 employees, a market worth around $28.44B and $6.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.08 and Fwd P/E is 25.79. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.66% and -8.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.80%).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rockwell Automation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.15 with sales reaching $1.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kulaszewicz Frank C, the company’s SVP. SEC filings show that Kulaszewicz Frank C sold 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $255.06 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18862.0 shares.

Rockwell Automation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Kulaszewicz Frank C (SVP) sold a total of 7,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $247.85 per share for $1.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18862.0 shares of the ROK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Moret Blake D. (President and CEO) disposed off 16,900 shares at an average price of $268.08 for $4.53 million. The insider now directly holds 48,885 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 17.05% up over the past 12 months. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is 4.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.47% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.8.