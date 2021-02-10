Which institution holds the most shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

513 institutions hold shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), with 56.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.18% while institutional investors hold 70.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 505.00M, and float is at 352.06M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 62.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 23.1 million shares valued at $916.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.87% of the RCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 21.72 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 5.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 20.79 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $824.19 million, while Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 18.98 million with a market value of $884.36 million.

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is -1.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.20 and a high of $50.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCI stock was last observed hovering at around $46.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $54.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.45% off the consensus price target high of $59.99 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 3.61% higher than the price target low of $47.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.92, the stock is -2.76% and -2.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 6.90% off its SMA200. RCI registered -7.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.61.

The stock witnessed a -4.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.17%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) has around 25300 employees, a market worth around $23.40B and $10.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.72 and Fwd P/E is 10.88. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.61% and -8.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rogers Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $2.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading -10.14% down over the past 12 months. TELUS Corporation (TU) is 3.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.27.