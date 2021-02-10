Which institution holds the most shares in SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)

208 institutions hold shares in SolarWinds Corporation (SWI), with 4.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 97.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 310.89M, and float is at 63.15M with Short Float at 11.90%. Institutions hold 96.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 130.12 million shares valued at $2.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 41.43% of the SWI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Thoma Bravo, LP with 106.02 million shares valued at $2.16 billion to account for 33.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbourvest Partners, LLC which holds 7.87 million shares representing 2.51% and valued at over $160.13 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 7.46 million with a market value of $151.82 million.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) is 14.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.50 and a high of $24.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.42% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -21.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.05, the stock is 5.46% and -3.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -10.40% off its SMA200. SWI registered -8.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.52.

The stock witnessed a 11.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.88%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) has around 3241 employees, a market worth around $5.28B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 138.62 and Fwd P/E is 17.26. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.26% and -29.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SolarWinds Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $261.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERMES USA INVESTORS VENTURE I, the company’s . SEC filings show that HERMES USA INVESTORS VENTURE I sold 57,813 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $21.97 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

SolarWinds Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that NB Strategic Co-Investment Par (10% Owner) sold a total of 289,066 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $21.97 per share for $6.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.96 million shares of the SWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 289,066 shares at an average price of $21.97 for $6.35 million. The insider now directly holds 4,959,467 shares of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI).