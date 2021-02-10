Which institution holds the most shares in SVMK Inc. (SVMK)

269 institutions hold shares in SVMK Inc. (SVMK), with 19.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.75% while institutional investors hold 93.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.03M, and float is at 122.65M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 81.00% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.83 million shares valued at $532.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.64% of the SVMK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.31 million shares valued at $228.05 million to account for 7.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.66 million shares representing 6.79% and valued at over $246.75 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 8.74 million with a market value of $193.19 million.

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) is 9.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.35 and a high of $28.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVMK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.26% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.88, the stock is 6.08% and 12.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 23.41% off its SMA200. SVMK registered 51.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.45.

The stock witnessed a 3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.54%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

SVMK Inc. (SVMK) has around 1220 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $359.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 546.67. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.18% and -0.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

SVMK Inc. (SVMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SVMK Inc. (SVMK) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SVMK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $100.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.30% in year-over-year returns.

SVMK Inc. (SVMK) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at SVMK Inc. (SVMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lurie Alexander J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lurie Alexander J sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $28.00 per share for a total of $5600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

SVMK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Lurie Alexander J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 16,395 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $28.00 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the SVMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Cantieri Rebecca (Chief People Officer) disposed off 4,293 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 112,496 shares of SVMK Inc. (SVMK).