Which institution holds the most shares in Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)

25 institutions hold shares in Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB), with 4.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.27% while institutional investors hold 33.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.90M, and float is at 14.39M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 26.67% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC with over 1.68 million shares valued at $6.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.99% of the TRIB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.68 million shares valued at $3.39 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stonehill Capital Management LLC which holds 1.36 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $2.76 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $1.04 million.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) is 67.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $6.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRIB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.38, the stock is 34.16% and 43.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 130.21% off its SMA200. TRIB registered 454.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.16.

The stock witnessed a 59.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.54%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 11.28% over the month.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $146.87M and $90.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.94. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1037.25% and -6.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.60%).

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinity Biotech plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading 102.80% up over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 41.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.82% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.58.