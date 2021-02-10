Which institution holds the most shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

414 institutions hold shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), with 3.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.38% while institutional investors hold 87.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.85M, and float is at 97.46M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 84.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.91 million shares valued at $250.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.85% of the WAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.17 million shares valued at $226.67 million to account for 7.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 6.71 million shares representing 6.66% and valued at over $212.26 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 4.31 million with a market value of $258.58 million.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is 27.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.90 and a high of $75.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAL stock was last observed hovering at around $75.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.14% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.17% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.44, the stock is 7.77% and 20.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 72.90% off its SMA200. WAL registered 35.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.79.

The stock witnessed a 14.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.48%, and is 5.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has around 1835 employees, a market worth around $7.66B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.15 and Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is 34.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 265.74% and 0.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.47 with sales reaching $335.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.50% in year-over-year returns.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARSHALL TODD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARSHALL TODD sold 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $59.47 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11000.0 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that SNYDER DONALD D (Director) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $56.29 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the WAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, MARSHALL TODD (Director) disposed off 80,000 shares at an average price of $55.16 for $4.41 million. The insider now directly holds 13,069 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) that is trading -6.00% down over the past 12 months. Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) is 19.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.