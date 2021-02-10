Which Institutions Own Shares In American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)?

543 institutions hold shares in American Financial Group Inc. (AFG), with 17.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.44% while institutional investors hold 80.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.20M, and float is at 69.09M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 64.21% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.35 million shares valued at $492.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.47% of the AFG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.41 million shares valued at $561.75 million to account for 7.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 4.04 million shares representing 4.65% and valued at over $353.97 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $276.33 million.

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is 19.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.00 and a high of $112.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFG stock was last observed hovering at around $103.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.15% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.28% higher than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.34, the stock is 15.24% and 17.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 45.80% off its SMA200. AFG registered -5.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.78.

The stock witnessed a 14.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.85%, and is 11.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $8.72B and $7.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.39 and Fwd P/E is 11.79. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.66% and -7.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.11 with sales reaching $1.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Peraino Vito C, the company’s Senior VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Peraino Vito C bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $96.39 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77889.0 shares.

American Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Ambrecht Kenneth C (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $66.38 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60455.0 shares of the AFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Ambrecht Kenneth C (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $65.25 for $65250.0. The insider now directly holds 46,996 shares of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG).

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 7.35% up over the past 12 months. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 8.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -91.99% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.92.