Which Institutions Own Shares In Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)?

97 institutions hold shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.72% while institutional investors hold 88.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.75M, and float is at 20.57M with Short Float at 8.03%. Institutions hold 83.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frazier Management LLC with over 10.54 million shares valued at $308.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.16% of the ARQT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.55 million shares valued at $184.12 million to account for 15.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 4.67 million shares representing 10.71% and valued at over $136.94 million, while Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 9.12% of the shares totaling 3.98 million with a market value of $116.59 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) is 28.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.10 and a high of $40.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARQT stock was last observed hovering at around $36.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.95% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 24.92% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.04, the stock is 21.13% and 25.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 33.75% off its SMA200. ARQT registered 36.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.86.

The stock witnessed a 27.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.48%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 110.76% and -11.84% from its 52-week high.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.10% this year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watanabe Todd Franklin, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $34.29 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Welgus Howard G. (Director) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $34.35 per share for $75572.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ARQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Smither John W (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 89,965 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT).