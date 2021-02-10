Which Institutions Own Shares In Azul S.A. (AZUL)?

112 institutions hold shares in Azul S.A. (AZUL), with institutional investors hold 33.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.16M, and float is at 86.54M with Short Float at 10.69%. Institutions hold 33.60% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 12.49 million shares valued at $164.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.35% of the AZUL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 2.86 million shares valued at $37.57 million to account for 2.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ThornTree Capital Partners LP which holds 1.97 million shares representing 1.79% and valued at over $25.88 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 1.72% of the shares totaling 1.89 million with a market value of $43.2 million.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is 8.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $41.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $25.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $123.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.1% off the consensus price target high of $137.76 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 47.53% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.66, the stock is 11.78% and 10.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 65.71% off its SMA200. AZUL registered -37.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.94.

The stock witnessed a 21.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.49%, and is 4.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 9557 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $1.34B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 365.28% and -40.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Azul S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88 with sales reaching $323.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -274.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -62.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -59.10% in year-over-year returns.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): Who are the competitors?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is -18.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.24.