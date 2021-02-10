Which Institutions Own Shares In ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)?

3 institutions hold shares in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP), with institutional investors hold 7.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.06M, and float is at 11.13M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 7.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 0.63 million shares valued at $3.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.48% of the ERYP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 0.63 million shares valued at $3.75 million to account for 3.48% of the shares outstanding.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) is 1.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $13.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERYP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $20.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.12% off the consensus price target high of $24.05 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.35, the stock is -15.15% and -7.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 17.45% off its SMA200. ERYP registered 126.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.99.

The stock witnessed a -5.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.67%, and is -12.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 167.14% and -32.97% from its 52-week high.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.00% year-over-year.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 69.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 92.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 668.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.