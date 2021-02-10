Which Institutions Own Shares In Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI)?

159 institutions hold shares in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.78% while institutional investors hold 110.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.29M, and float is at 24.68M with Short Float at 7.70%. Institutions hold 105.07% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with over 5.26 million shares valued at $49.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.30% of the FRGI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.23 million shares valued at $39.64 million to account for 16.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.74 million shares representing 10.57% and valued at over $31.24 million, while AREX Capital Management, LP holds 9.67% of the shares totaling 2.51 million with a market value of $23.47 million.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) is 45.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $17.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRGI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -51.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.62, the stock is 9.40% and 23.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 68.76% off its SMA200. FRGI registered 60.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.86.

The stock witnessed a 27.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.50%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) has around 10480 employees, a market worth around $427.30M and $565.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 118.71. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 511.03% and -4.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.20%).

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $148.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kinder Cheri, the company’s VP, CAO & Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Kinder Cheri sold 231 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $7.02 per share for a total of $1622.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21651.0 shares.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that DIPIETRO LOUIS (SVP, GC, CLO and Secretary) sold a total of 652 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $7.84 per share for $5111.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7022.0 shares of the FRGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Kinder Cheri (VP, CAO & Corporate Controller) disposed off 868 shares at an average price of $7.84 for $6804.0. The insider now directly holds 21,882 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI).

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 74.11% up over the past 12 months. Sysco Corporation (SYY) is -0.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.66.