Which Institutions Own Shares In Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)?

193 institutions hold shares in Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL), with 4.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.46% while institutional investors hold 102.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.30M, and float is at 46.63M with Short Float at 17.17%. Institutions hold 93.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.62 million shares valued at $66.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.81% of the FOSL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.11 million shares valued at $61.69 million to account for 13.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Contrarius Investment Management Limited which holds 4.37 million shares representing 8.49% and valued at over $25.08 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 3.17 million with a market value of $18.2 million.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is 87.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.69 and a high of $28.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOSL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -550.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -550.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.25, the stock is 25.50% and 42.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 136.97% off its SMA200. FOSL registered 158.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 268.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.81.

The stock witnessed a 65.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 174.03%, and is 20.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.64% over the week and 18.41% over the month.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $768.14M and $1.80B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 504.09% and -43.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fossil Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $333.5M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -32.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.20% in year-over-year returns.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KARTSOTIS KOSTA N, the company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that KARTSOTIS KOSTA N sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $11.85 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.29 million shares.

Fossil Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Hart Darren E. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 82,477 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $9.71 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68002.0 shares of the FOSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, McKelvey Gregory A (Executive Vice President) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 950,394 shares of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL).