Which Institutions Own Shares In Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)?

18 institutions hold shares in Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL), with 6.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.70% while institutional investors hold 67.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.74M, and float is at 15.00M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 43.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 2.2 million shares valued at $15.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.08% of the GSL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. with 1.23 million shares valued at $8.47 million to account for 3.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. which holds 0.86 million shares representing 2.37% and valued at over $5.9 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $3.39 million.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) is 12.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $17.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 16.56% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.35, the stock is -3.17% and 10.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 85.60% off its SMA200. GSL registered 80.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.49.

The stock witnessed a 1.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.71%, and is 10.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $484.61M and $280.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.44 and Fwd P/E is 5.35. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 411.49% and -24.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Ship Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $69.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.10% in year-over-year returns.