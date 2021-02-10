Which Institutions Own Shares In J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)?

310 institutions hold shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), with 3.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.36% while institutional investors hold 95.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.94M, and float is at 15.14M with Short Float at 6.38%. Institutions hold 76.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.4 million shares valued at $372.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.64% of the JJSF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.61 million shares valued at $210.36 million to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 1.02 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $132.48 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $121.04 million.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is 1.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.67 and a high of $176.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JJSF stock was last observed hovering at around $159.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57% off its average median price target of $152.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.34% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -5.19% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $157.78, the stock is 2.17% and 3.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85927.0 and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 14.83% off its SMA200. JJSF registered -7.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $154.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $141.54.

The stock witnessed a 2.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.20%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $980.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1024.55 and Fwd P/E is 40.12. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.31% and -10.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $240.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.50% in year-over-year returns.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOORE DENNIS G, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that MOORE DENNIS G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $151.38 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63106.0 shares.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that PAPE ROBERT JOSEPH (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $157.29 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12310.0 shares of the JJSF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, MOORE DENNIS G (Senior Vice President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $162.01 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 68,106 shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF).

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 7.88% up over the past 12 months. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is -8.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.54% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.31.