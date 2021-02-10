Which Institutions Own Shares In Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB)?

27 institutions hold shares in Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.29% while institutional investors hold 36.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.89M, and float is at 5.45M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 27.62% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.54 million shares valued at $5.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.80% of the LMB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.17 million shares valued at $1.83 million to account for 2.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.16 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $1.75 million, while Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. holds 1.40% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $1.19 million.

Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) is 19.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.37 and a high of $16.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LMB stock was last observed hovering at around $15.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.67% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.75, the stock is -0.12% and 9.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94048.0 and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock 90.00% off its SMA200. LMB registered 279.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 211.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.50.

The stock witnessed a 9.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.11%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $118.15M and $576.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.08 and Fwd P/E is 17.15. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 522.36% and -8.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Limbach Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $145M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bacon Charles A. III, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Bacon Charles A. III bought 5,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $49447.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Limbach Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 25 that Horowitz Joshua (Director) bought a total of 28,937 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 25 and was made at $8.14 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the LMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 25, 1347 Investors LLC (Director) disposed off 54,655 shares at an average price of $7.87 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB).

Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) that is 279.18% higher over the past 12 months. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is 288.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 50440.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.62.