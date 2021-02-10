Which Institutions Own Shares In MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO)?

25 institutions hold shares in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.75% while institutional investors hold 21.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.90M, and float is at 16.58M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 17.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.3 million shares valued at $3.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.53% of the MNDO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 1.22 million shares valued at $2.82 million to account for 6.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. which holds 0.4 million shares representing 2.01% and valued at over $0.93 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.84% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.39 million.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDO) is 6.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $2.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNDO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.75, the stock is 5.73% and 6.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 22.42% off its SMA200. MNDO registered 4.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5967 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3783.

The stock witnessed a 7.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.49%, and is 8.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $54.71M and $24.24M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.58. Distance from 52-week low is 89.66% and 1.10% from its 52-week high.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is trading -10.45% down over the past 12 months. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) is 2.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.89% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3850.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.